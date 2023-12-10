LENOR — Caldwell County Schools and its partners are giving hundreds of students gifts for the holidays.

Caldwell County Schools, local partners spread holiday cheer by giving students gifts (Caldwell County Schools)

“This is always a humbling experience to participate in the power of community with a shared commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of students,” Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps said.

Two hundred twenty-five K-12 students received bikes, toys, clothes, or books.

The CCS Backpack Program will provide the other 216 students with food and meals every week for holidays and on the weekends. This initiative happens every year and is meant to help families financially during the holidays.

Social workers and counselors from schools also organized Angel Trees for select students.

Some of the businesses and organizations that participated in the event are the following:

Bernhardt Furniture

Google

Granite Insurance

Impact Rotary

Cedar Rock Tennis Team

The Whoville Christmas Classic Livestock Show

(WATCH BELOW: Local nonprofit gifts day at Carowinds to kids battling life-threatening conditions)

Local nonprofit gifts day at Carowinds to kids battling life-threatening conditions

©2023 Cox Media Group