California exodus brings thousands of people to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina continues to benefit from the huge number of people moving out of California in recent years.

As the Golden State sees a historic exodus continue, tens of thousands of its former residents are laying down roots in North Carolina, according to U.S. Census data.

Between 2021 and 2022, more than 817,000 people left California for somewhere else in the U.S. And nearly 22,900 of them came to North Carolina, according to new numbers from the American Community Survey.

But the data estimates that more than 13,000 people moved from North Carolina to California during the same period.

