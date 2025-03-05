Local

Camp for children coping with loss coming to NC

By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com
Photo courtesy of Comfort Zone Camp
Photo courtesy of Comfort Zone Camp
By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For children dealing with the unimaginable loss of a parent, sibling, caregiver, or friend – there’s a program coming to North Carolina this weekend to offer some support.

Comfort Zone Camp is a national nonprofit and bereavement camp to support children dealing with loss.

This weekend, it’s happening at Camp Weaver in Greensboro.

The program is “free of charge and includes trust-building activities and age-based support groups that break the emotional isolation grief often brings,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Registration is still open on their website to children ages 7-17 (18 if still in high school).

