Camp for children coping with loss coming to NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For children dealing with the unimaginable loss of a parent, sibling, caregiver, or friend – there’s a program coming to North Carolina this weekend to offer some support.

Comfort Zone Camp is a national nonprofit and bereavement camp to support children dealing with loss.

This weekend, it’s happening at Camp Weaver in Greensboro.

The program is “free of charge and includes trust-building activities and age-based support groups that break the emotional isolation grief often brings,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Registration is still open on their website to children ages 7-17 (18 if still in high school).

WATCH BELOW: Local family of boy with rare disease raises awareness, spreads hope

Local family of boy with rare disease raises awareness, spreads hope

©2025 Cox Media Group