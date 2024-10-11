Camp for kids forced to cancel events after flooding from Helene

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill camp that helps hundreds of young people every year is unrecognizable thanks to Hurricane Helene.

Camp Canaan sits on an island in the middle of the Catawba River.

Leaders couldn’t get to it for days because it was flooded.

“Thursday night, we had a retreat group out here,” said Matt Harper, the camp’s executive director. “We had to evacuate them and the staff. And Duke (Energy) was in contact saying they’d raise water levels.”

Water from the river flooded athletic fields, office spaces, homes, and buildings on the 100-acre island.

“I was expecting it to be similar to 2019 but this was way worse,” Harper said on Friday. “It covered the whole island.”

Buildings used to host hundreds of kids during camps were gutted to prevent mold.

“We had three feet of water in our office, so it ruined everything in there,” Harper said. “We had to completely gut that.”

Nine people who lived in homes on the campsite were displaced.

The camp, which is a 501(c)(3), can’t rely on help from insurance.

“We couldn’t afford it. I don’t think it would be even an option for us.” Harper said.

Camp leaders are trusting God to help them get back to the work they do there.

“We need a lot of prayers and wisdom on how to proceed,” Harper said.

>>The camp provided this link for donation information.

The camp canceled events in October and November. They’re hoping money from FEMA can help them get back on track.

