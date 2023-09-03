Camp North End holds Around the Crown kid’s run on Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City’s annual Around the Crown race kicked off at Camp North End on Saturday with a kid’s run.

Local young runners laced up their shoes and lined up at the Expo to begin their quarter-mile adventure.

Kids started the race on the outside of the Expo and finished inside, where they were met with cheering vendors. Those who finished the race were given a medal and went on to enjoy a celebration.

Brian Southwick, a father from Huntersville, told Channel 9 he uses this race as a fun way to introduce his kids to healthy choices.

“We just wanted to promote fitness, and they really enjoy following our passion, and both of them are into sports and athletics and thought this was totally cool to do this year,” Southwick said.

On Sunday, the Around the Crown 10K will take place, with participants running through Uptown onto the Inner Loop of I-277.

About 6,000 people are expected to participate.

