Cancer research company moves into new innovation district

CHARLOTTE — Tract Bio has recently moved into The Pearl, a new innovation district outside of Uptown, to focus on stem cell cloning technology. The Charlotte Observer reported.

The Pearl is also home to Wake Forest’s School of Medicine, which is Charlotte’s first four-year medical school.

Tract Bio’s work in stem cell cloning technology aims to help researchers examine tumor biopsies, potentially advancing cancer research.

The company has established four labs and three offices, indicating a significant presence in the area.

