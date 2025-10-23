Can’t find your retirement account? Here’s a good place to start.

CHARLOTTE — Elroy Bupp likes fishing, especially from the pier at the ocean -- but fishing for his retirement money, not so much.

He says he got a letter about his 401(k) about ten years ago.

“It said I had money in there and wanted to know what I want to do with it, roll it over, do whatever with it. And I just lost the letter,” he told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

“I’m on disability now, so I figured it would help.”

Bupp says he tried to track down that account, even asked all of his former employers, but “nothing worked.”

Then he thought Action 9 will know what to do. Stoogenke told Bupp the federal government has a way to track funds, the U.S. Labor Department’s Retirement Savings Lost and Found Database, a good place to start. It’s also pretty user-friendly.

“It was within 20 minutes… was all it took,” Bupp said. “Real relief because I’ve tried everything. I didn’t know what else to do,” he said.

Did he ever think he’d find it?

“No, not until I got in touch with you. That’s my last resort. I didn’t know what else to do,” he told Stoogenke.

