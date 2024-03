CHARLOTTE — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened in Park Road Shopping Center, marking its third Charlotte-area restaurant.

The Las Vegas-based chain has opened its nearly 2,600-square-foot restaurant at 4323 Park Road, it says today in a news release.

The first Capriotti’s here opened in Fort Mill and was followed by a location in the Steele Creek area in early 2023.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Brooks’ Sandwich House officially up for sale

Brooks’ Sandwich House officially up for sale













©2024 Cox Media Group