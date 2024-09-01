Car crashes into median on I-277 during foot race

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into the median on Interstate 277 Sunday morning as thousands of runners passed by for the Around the Crown 10K.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the outer loop near South Boulevard.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught video showing the car flipped on its roof.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that one person was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. No runners were hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

(WATCH: Runner to race in Around the Crown 10K despite physical challenges)

Runner to race in Around the Crown 10K despite physical challenges

©2024 Cox Media Group