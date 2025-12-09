Car fire on I-77 in southwest Charlotte disrupts traffic

CHARLOTTE — A car caught fire in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out along Interstate 77 near South Tyvola Road.

Smoke and flames were seen shooting from the front area of the car before fire crews were able to get it under control.

The ramp and one lane off of Tyvola onto Interstate 77 and were shut down due to the incident. All lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

