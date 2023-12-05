Car flips onto light rail tracks in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The LYNX Blue Line in south Charlotte was delayed Tuesday afternoon after a car flipped onto the tracks near Old Pineville Road.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Photos shared with Channel 9 show the car resting on a guy wire along the train tracks.

MEDIC said one person was hurt in the crash. The victim didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said passengers should expect delays, and a bus bridge was put in place between the New Bern and Archdale stations.

