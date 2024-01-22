Car flips onto side in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person went to the hospital after a crash in east Charlotte left a car on its side Monday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m. Monday, MEDIC responded to the crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Briar Creek Road and said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There were at least two cars involved. One car suffered front-end damage, and the other was flipped on its side.

Traffic heading into Uptown doesn’t appear to be impacted as the crash cleared before most commuters hit the road.

Channel 9 asked CMPD if they know what caused the crash and if anyone will face charges.

(WATCH: Charlotte Water closes most lanes on Providence Road for repairs until Tuesday)

Charlotte Water closes most lanes on Providence Road for repairs until Tuesday

©2024 Cox Media Group