Car hits person on street in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday morning.

Gastonia Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Garrison Boulevard and Union Road. They did not say what time it happened, but the release on the incident was sent just after 7 a.m.

The person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped on the scene and was uninjured.

GPD is asking for any witnesses to call them at 704-866-6702 and ask to speak with Officer Fulton or Officer Koeppel.

Channel 9 asked police if the driver will face charges.

