MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A fire Monday morning spread to a car and a house in northeast Mecklenburg County.

It happened just after 3 a.m. along Mallard Lake Road off of Ridge Road.

MEDIC said no one was hurt.

It took 30 firefighters just 15 minutes to control the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

