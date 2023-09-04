Car overturned, other damaged in north Charlotte Monday morning accident

CHARLOTTE — A car accident in north Charlotte left two cars with heavy damage Monday morning.

A black car involved suffered frontend damage, and a silver car was on its side and had intense side damage.

The incident occurred on North Tryon Street and Tom Hunter Road near the Autobell Car Wash just before 6 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was hospitalized for minor injuries, MEDIC said.

Traffic was not severely impacted. Channel 9′s photographer on the scene said cars were still flowing next to the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn what led to the crash.

