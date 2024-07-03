Car repair leads to fire at south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A fire that broke out at a south Charlotte home on Tuesday started in a garage, investigators said.

It began around 10 p.m. on Fairway Ridge Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters got it under control in 30 minutes. No one was hurt.

Investigators believe the fire began accidentally. It started when someone was working on a car in the garage, they said.

The blaze caused $85,000 in damage.

