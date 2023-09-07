Car takes out power pole in east Charlotte; 1,000 without power

CHARLOTTE — A crash took out power lines in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near East Independence Boulevard and closed both ways at the intersection of East W.T. Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

According to Duke Energy, a little over 2,000 people were without power when the outage first started. Only 1,000 people were without power around 8 p.m. All power is expected to be restored a little after 10 p.m.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene and could see low-hanging powerlines and traffic was at a standstill.

It is unclear when the road will open again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

