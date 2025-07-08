Carjacking suspect in custody after hourslong multi-county search

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody following a six-hour, multi-county incident that started Monday in Yancey County.

Police say Linc Bloomfield carjacked someone in Burnsville and shot at multiple vehicles across Yancey, Mitchell, and Avery Counties while driving on Highway 19.

The situation escalated, causing widespread alarm and prompting a shelter-in-place warning for residents near Newland.

“It was just kind of really scary and just to be told to stay away from the windows and get down and use our quiet voice,” said a resident affected by the shelter-in-place warning. “They had a five-year-old and a ten-year-old and she asked me, ‘Are we going to die?’”

Bloomfield eventually wrecked his car and fled the scene, leading to a search by deputies.

Authorities later found Bloomfield hiding near his wrecked vehicle, where he surrendered.

Bloomfield now faces multiple charges related to the carjacking and shootings.

