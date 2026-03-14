Carolina Ascent FC edges Tampa Bay Sun FC 1-0 for second straight win

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Ascent FC defeated Tampa Bay Sun FC 1-0 on Friday behind a second-half goal from newcomer Tyler Lussi.

The victory at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte marked the club’s second consecutive win and second straight clean sheet.

The game gave Carolina its first win over the defending league champions. Goalkeeper Sydney Martinez recorded the shutout as the Ascent improved its record in the Gainbridge Super League, Ascent representatives said.

Tyler Lussi’s strike in the 53rd minute proved to be the difference after a scoreless first half.

The match began with early offensive pressure from the Ascent. Addisyn Merrick, starting her first match since the 2025 semifinals, combined with Lussi to create multiple threats on the right flank during the first 15 minutes.

Tampa Bay Sun FC had its first major scoring chance in the 28th minute when forward Faith Webber found space between the center backs. Martinez made a critical save to keep the game scoreless.

The Ascent opened the second half with a counterattack in the 49th minute led by Riley Parker, who carried the ball 30 yards before finding Lussi for a shot that went high. The deciding moment occurred 4 minutes later when Mia Corbin switched the play to find Lussi in stride. Lussi took on her defender and fired a strike into the top corner of the net for her first goal with the club.

Tampa Bay nearly equalized in the 78th minute when Jillian Shimkin fired a shot that Martinez tipped onto the crossbar. Minutes later, Taylor Chism sent a header just over the net following a Sydny Nasello corner. Carolina maintained its defensive structure through the final whistle to preserve the one-goal lead.

Goalkeeper Martinez said playing against the defending champions was not an easy task.

“Every time I’ve played against the Tampa, it’s always an interesting game with a lot of back and forth,” Martinez said. “They’re a hard-working team, but we just worked harder tonight and we were able to get it done.”

Carolina Ascent FC is one of nine teams competing in the Gainbridge Super League. The Division One professional league is currently in its second season. The Ascent play all home games at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

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