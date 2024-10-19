Carolina Panthers announce grant for NC, SC high school athletic programs following Helene

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Charities has announced a grant program that will provide funding to assist high school athletic programs in North and South Carolina in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene.

The grant will be used to assist high school athletic programs in the replacement or repair of sports equipment, supplies, or athletic infrastructure lost or damaged due to storm damage.

The Panthers said high school athletic programs can apply for grant funding ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Those funding decisions will then be evaluated individually, with priority given to addressing the most critical needs.

Carolina Panthers Charities said it has provided nearly $1 million in high school athletic disaster relief grants benefiting 62 high school athletic programs in the two-state region since 2015.

“Hurricane Helene and its aftermath was devastating for communities across the region, with many high schools sustaining significant loss or damage to athletic equipment or facilities,” said Riley Fields, Carolina Panthers director of community relations. “The Carolina Panthers have a longstanding history of supporting schools and student-athletes across the Carolinas and will continue to do so by helping fund critical repairs and equipment replacement for high school athletic programs.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and South Carolina High School League will be distributing application forms to member schools.

The deadline for the application to be returned is November 1.

VIDEO: David and Nicole Tepper Foundation donates $3M to local food bank

David and Nicole Tepper Foundation donates $3M to local food bank

©2024 Cox Media Group