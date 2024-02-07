Carolina Panthers score team’s first international sponsor

CHARLOTTE — Last month, the NFL selected the Carolina Panthers to play in Munich next season, the franchise’s first game in Germany.

Now, the Panthers have landed their first sponsor in Germany, tying in with the regular-season game in 2024 as well as an extension of Carolina’s territorial rights awarded in December 2021 as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program.

Pizza Hut Germany signed a multiyear sponsorship with the NFL franchise that includes rights to use the Panthers’ logo, joint promotions and contests, social media and digital media collaborations, and designation as the team’s official pizza partner.

