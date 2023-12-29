Carolina Strong: Family helps patients facing medical crises away from home

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family spent months of their daughter’s childhood in the hospital.

Now, the Ogburns are helping other families who are dealing with medical crises far from home. They volunteer with the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Charlotte, which provides housing and free meals while patients receive treatment at a nearby hospital.

“Having a room is great, having a meal is great, that’s really neat,” Tate Ogburn said. “But the real value is having the opportunity to interact with families that are dealing with situations very similar to yours.”

