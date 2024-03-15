CAROLINA STRONG: Multi-generational family volunteers to feed neighbors

CHARLOTTE — Since 2008, the Dilworth Soup Kitchen has been helping to feed neighbors in need.

Dani and Paul Garrett are among the dozens of hands working feverishly to wrap bread, pack food boxes, and scoop mounds of mashed potatoes at the soup kitchen.

You can find them behind the scenes nearly every Monday morning to ensure hundreds in the community have a warm meal and groceries to start the week.

“They talked about the shift that they’ve seen, statistically, as moving more towards the working poor. While there’s still a population of the homeless, the working poor have increased considerably,” Paul Garrett said.

And as the need has increased, so have the hands helping, in the form of not two but three generations of the Garrett family.

