Carolina Strong: Woman makes strides in breast cancer community in honor of late mother

CHARLOTTE — Laura Renegar’s mother was just 61 when she lost her third battle with breast cancer.

More than a decade later, Renegar found herself on a life-changing path by walking in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

She said it was something she always wanted to do in honor of her mother.

“She was amazing. She was the best grandma in the entire world,” Renegar said. “And we did the walk in 2008, 2009, and 2010. And then I was diagnosed.”

By the time of her diagnosis, Renegar said she had become a leader on her team.

“People looked at me and thought, ‘That team leader, she could be diagnosed; I could be diagnosed.’ And when I started hearing that, I decided to take that and push forward,” Renegar said.

As a survivor, she said she has become a force in the breast cancer community.

“We started off our first year; I think we raised $10,000. And we had 50 walkers, and our highest team membership has been 375 walkers. And we’ve raised a million and a half dollars so far,” she explained.

>> Renegar explains the various ways she has helped hundreds of newly diagnosed women, in the video at the top of the page.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

