Carolina Strong: Woman volunteers for organization that helped her through difficulties

Deborah Brewer said it took a lot of strength to go to the Crisis Assistance Ministry and ask for help.

She said she needed help keeping the lights on in more ways than one.

“I was in a depressed state,” Brewer explained.

At the time, Brewer was grieving the loss of her mother, whom she had cared for during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

This was all while balancing a job in social work, which she eventually had to leave to deal with her own health difficulties.

Brewer said the people at Crisis Assistance Ministry were so kind to her that she started coming back to volunteer for the organization.

