Carolina Strong: Woman’s homemade dog treats create opportunities for people with disabilities

BELMONT, N.C. — A young woman is turning her hobby of making natural dog treats into a non-profit that gives jobs to others in the community with intellectual disabilities.

Arin has been overcoming obstacles all her life due to being born with microcephaly and an intellectual disability.

She discovered one of her passions was making dog treats for her service dog, Posie.

Arin’s Good Girl Dog Treats is a nonprofit, and all of its proceeds go back into offering employee opportunities or buying supplies needed for baking.

“I’ve been doing this for two years. I know how to do the tasks and follow the rules and instructions. How to get the job done,” employee Kyra Hollyfield said.

