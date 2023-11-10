Carolina Theatre renovation timeline extended, city says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A historic Uptown property remains under renovation for another two years, according to the Charlotte City Council.

The council votes on Monday to put another $2 million in tax dollars toward the project. They also vote to extend the deadline from the end of 2023 to the end of 2025.

More than $4.5 million has already been invested in the construction. The Foundation for the Carolinas raised $73 million for it.

The city says renovating the restoring the historic property has been difficult because of COVID-19, asbestos, lead paint and contaminated groundwater.

