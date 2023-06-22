Carolinians are living longer than the rest of the US, data shows

CHARLOTTE — Carolinians might be living longer than the rest of the nation, new census data shows.

The data released on Thursday showed the national median age increased by 0.2 years to 38.9 years between 2021 and 2022. The median age in North Carolina is 0.3 years higher than the national median and in South Carolina, it’s 1.4 years higher.

Median age is the age at which half of the population is older and half of the population is younger.

Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said this nationwide increase is probably because people are living longer and having fewer kids.

“As the nation’s median age creeps closer to 40, you can really see how the aging of baby boomers, and now their children — sometimes called echo boomers — is impacting the median age. The eldest of the echo boomers have started to reach or exceed the nation’s median age of 38.9,” said Wilder. “Birth rates have gradually declined over the past two decades. Without a rapidly growing young population, the U.S. median age will likely continue its slow but steady rise.”

One North Carolina county ranked among the top five counties with a median age below 30 years. Onslow County in eastern North Carolina reported a median age of 27.9, nearly 1.5 times less than the state median.

Jasper County in South Carolina had one of the largest increases in median age among counties with a population of less than 20,000. The median age increased by 1 year to 46.3.

