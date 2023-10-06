Carter Work Project volunteer shares special impact it’s had on him

CHARLOTTE — Friday marked the final day of this year’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in west Charlotte.

It’s organized by Habitat for Humanity.

The program enlisted volunteers to build an affordable housing community on the site of the former Plato Price School, which served Black students until it closed in the 1960s.

CARTER WORK PROJECT STORIES:

Griffin Hazzard hadn’t even been born yet when, in 1987, President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rose brought the Carter Work Project to Charlotte. The 25-year-old wasn’t aware of the history of the 19th Street home he’s rented for two years until Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe told him.

Afterward, he was able to get pictures from a family friend.

“If I could stay in this house a little longer and make sure that that neighborhood feel stays, I would,” Hazzard said. “Making sure that nothing else happens to this house, for it to maintain how it looked when Jimmy helped Habitat build it -- I absolutely would.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Hazzard, who volunteered this week with the Carter Work Project, talks about its impact on him.

