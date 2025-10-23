Cat rescued after getting stuck under car in south Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the rescue of a cat in south Charlotte on Thursday.

The owner said they were taking the cat to the vet in a shopping center near Park Road when it got loose and climbed into the bottom of someone’s car.

Fire crews and staff from the animal hospital were eventually able to get the cat free.

Workers at the scene told Channel 9 that the cat’s name is Kitty and they were examining him before his scheduled appointment.

