Catawba College to hosts first choral concert of school year

CATAWBA — The Shuford School of Performing Arts at Catawba College will host its choral concert, “Horizons,” on October 1.

The performance will be in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel at 4 p.m.

This is the first choral concert of the school year. It will be an hour long, free event that is open to anyone.

The Catawba singers will perform traditional choral songs and Disney classics.

Current and past Catawba students, the fifty-five members of the Catawba Singers, guest conductors, and soloists will perform.

