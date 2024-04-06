Catawba County Library celebrates National Library Week

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Library is encouraging the community to participate in National Library Week.

From April 7 until April 13, the library will offer more than 20 events for all to partake in.

“Libraries connect our communities and enrich our lives in ways we may not realize, and one of my greatest pleasures is discovering the unexpected and beautiful things libraries offer. From book groups to lending sports equipment to providing a safe after-school hangout space and so much more, libraries support us wherever we find ourselves on the roadmap through life’s journey,” said award-winning author Meg Medina.

Community members are encouraged to share the benefits you’ve experienced at your library with a friend, a neighbor, a colleague, or an elected official.

For a full list of activities, click here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library awarded $500k for literacy programs

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library awarded $500k for literacy programs









©2024 Cox Media Group