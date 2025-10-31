Catawba County man sentenced to 8-11 years after stealing from previous workplace

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County 52-year-old was sentenced to eight to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of breaking and entering and larceny on Friday.

Oscar Alexander Huffman was sentenced in connection with crimes that occurred on July 14, 2022, when he broke into a body shop in Hickory, where he previously worked, stealing cash and items totaling more than $1,500, according to a court press release.

Huffman injured himself while breaking a window to gain entry, and the blood sample collected from the scene was used as evidence against him, officials said.

Cell phone data analyzed by Hickory Police Department’s Matt Rogers showed Huffman’s device traveling from his residence to the crime scene and back, officials said.

Huffman will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

