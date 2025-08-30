Catawba County’s newest state park is underway

Catawba County, N.C. — Work has begun on a new state park along the Catawba River, with Duke Energy initiating the project this summer near Great Falls, South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has requested funding to develop the site, and Chester County is actively preparing for the project. Rezoning requests for Duke Energy-owned properties are set to be reviewed by the county planning commission on Sept. 16.

The planning commission will consider zoning changes for six properties that total more than 800 acres. These properties include the approximately 500-acre Dearborn Island, also known as Big Island, located between Great Falls and the Stumpy Pond Access Area in Lancaster County, and the over 300-acre Mountain Island situated just north of it.

