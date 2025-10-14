Catawba shooting suspect captured

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Lashawn Malcom Davis, a Catawba shooting suspect, was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service at a residence in Hickory.

Davis is currently held at the Catawba County Detention Facility without bond and is scheduled for a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Oct. 15.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Catawba Police Department and Hickory Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

