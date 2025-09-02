Temporary Rail Trail closure in South End starts Monday

CHARLOTTE — A portion of the Rail Trail near New Bern Station will be temporarily closed starting Sept 8. due to a drainage replacement project.

The closure affects the section of the Rail Trail between Poindexter Drive and New Bern Street, behind the MAA Reserve Apartment Community. The project is expected to last approximately four months, with only one side of the trail closed at a time to allow for an accessible detour.

Temporary Rail Trail Closure

Signs will be in place to guide Rail Trail users away from the affected area and back to an open portion of the trail. This measure is intended to ensure safety and accessibility during the construction period.

Blue Line operations are not expected to be impacted.

