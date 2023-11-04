CATS Art in Transit program bringing color to transportation

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte wants the public’s opinion on how to bring art to the new transit station coming to South End.

The future LYNX Blue Line South End Station will feature art by local artist Christopher Weed.

CATS is hosting community meetings to let the public give feedback on what Weed is envisioning for the station.

The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9 at noon, virtually on YouTube.

