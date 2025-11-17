CATS deploys teams to help riders get mobile passes using SNAP, WIC

CHARLOTTE — As SNAP benefits start hitting accounts on the scheduled timeline, CATS is offering help however they can.

Customer service representatives will be available at transit centers throughout the week to assist individuals with SNAP and WIC benefits in obtaining mobile passes.

On Tuesday and Thursday, they will be at the I-485 and JW Clay Blue Line stations.

On Wednesday, they will be at the Rosa Parks and Eastland transit centers.

Participants must bring their EBT cards or WIC vouchers, as well as their IDs.

VIDEO: USDA urges states to expedite SNAP benefits after new guidance

