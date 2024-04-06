CATS to host virtual meeting about commuter rail connecting Uptown to Iredell Co.

CHARLOTTE — All aboard!

A new CATS rail connecting Uptown to Iredell County is being discussed.

For several years, transit leaders have wanted to add commuter rail, but plans have always been stalled by Norfolk Southern, which refuses to share the tracks.

In 2023, there was a breakthrough.

Officials with Norfolk Southern told the city of Charlotte they’re willing to negotiate a possible deal.

On Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., CATS will host a virtual public meeting on its YouTube channel to give an update on the project.

In-person meetings will begin next week.

