CATS Micro launches in north Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — If you usually wait at a bus stop, starting Monday, you could get picked up right from your door.

Earlier this month, officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System announced they were phasing out the traditional bus stop and launching CATS Micro in north Mecklenburg County.

The goal, Channel 9′s Eli Brand reports, is to provide a more convenient alternative for people in need of public transit in that area.

But it’s nothing like traditional public transportation. Instead of a bus, you’ll be ordering a car in the CATS-Pass App.

More specifically, a Toyota Sienna minivan will come to pick you up after you order a ride online.

CATS said to picture it as a similar service to Uber or Lyft. You get pick-up and drop-off instructions right in the app.

The costs will be $2.20 and right now, CATS Micro will service areas along the I-77 corridor in Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson.

CATS Micro to revolutionize transit in north Mecklenburg County with on-demand service

Kevin Davis told Channel 9 the new public transit option could mean more independence for his son.

“He doesn’t drive, he’s special needs, and as a result, he’s completely dependent on his mother or me,” Davis said.

Channel 9 also learned drivers were hired through a third party similar to the way bus drivers are hired for CATS.

WATCH BELOW: Charlotte faces uphill battle at getting transit referendum, state senator says

Charlotte faces uphill battle at getting transit referendum, state senator says

©2025 Cox Media Group