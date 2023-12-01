CATS to offer free ride fare on holiday bus

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Area Transit System bus decked in a festive and wintry design will be providing fare-free trips for riders during the holidays.

The free rides will be available from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6 on a holiday bus that will be in circulation on routes throughout the Charlotte area.

CATS said they hope the holiday bus will enhance riders’ public transit experiences and help them feel the holiday cheer.

Riders are encouraged to share their pictures of the holiday bus with CATS on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Those with any questions or concerns can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE.

