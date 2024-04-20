CATS offering free fare on Earth Day

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System will be offering free fares on all modes of public transportation on Earth Day.

CATS said sustainability is a part of its strategic vision every day, so Earth Day will be a great way to show the community that it is committed to providing the best service possible.

Riders are encouraged to download the CATS-Pass app to keep track of routes in real time.

Earth Day is set to take place on Monday, April 22.

VIDEO: New West Charlotte Connector, new CATS routes hit the road Feb. 5

New West Charlotte Connector, new CATS routes hit the road Feb. 5





©2024 Cox Media Group