CATS offering free fare on Earth Day

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System will be offering free fares on all modes of public transportation on Earth Day.
CATS said sustainability is a part of its strategic vision every day, so Earth Day will be a great way to show the community that it is committed to providing the best service possible.
Riders are encouraged to download the CATS-Pass app to keep track of routes in real time.
Earth Day is set to take place on Monday, April 22.
