CATS schedule changes for the Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE — CATS will operate on a modified schedule in observance of the Fourth of July.

All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule instead of the Tuesday schedule.

The CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Tuesday.

The normal operating schedule and regular weekday services will resume Wednesday, July 5.

If you have questions or concerns, call CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).

