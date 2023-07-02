Local

CATS schedule changes for the Fourth of July

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATS Tuesday Meeting (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — CATS will operate on a modified schedule in observance of the Fourth of July.

All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule instead of the Tuesday schedule.

READ MORE: 2023 Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Charlotte area

The CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Tuesday.

The normal operating schedule and regular weekday services will resume Wednesday, July 5.

If you have questions or concerns, call CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).

(WATCH: MAN CLINGS ONTO BACK OF CATS BUS)

Caught on Video: Man hitches ride on back of CATS bus

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read