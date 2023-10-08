CATS shuts down several lines for annual maintenance

CHARLOTTE — Multiple parts of the Charlotte public transportation system will be down for maintenance from Friday to Sunday, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The LYNX Blue Line and City LYNX Gold Line will not be running over the three day stretch.

Charlotte Area Transit System said the annual maintenance is for preventative measures and to make improvements to the system.

The section of the Rail Trail at LYNX Blue Line East/West Station also closed on Friday. CATS has not said when it will reopen.

Bus bridges are available during the shutdowns and the Blue and Gold LYNX lines will return to normal at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with questions can call CATS customer service at 704-336-7433.

(WATCH BELOW: CATS announces changes to improve on-time performance)

CATS announces changes to improve on-time performance

©2023 Cox Media Group