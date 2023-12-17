CDC data shows rise in respitory illness among children heading to Christmas

CHARLOTTE — Health officials nationwide have growing concerns about respiratory illness as we head into the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control have been tracking a rise in both flu and COVID cases, and some hospitals are seeing an increase in patients.

Details from the CDC show more than 15 states are seeing high or very high levels of respiratory illnesses.

The state of North Carolina is in the high category, while South Carolina is in the very high category.

“What we’re seeing right now is pretty typical of any cold and flu season,” Dr. Alok Patel, a physician, said. “People are getting sick, and people are also gathering indoors and at risk of spreading those germs to one another.”

This past week, Morgan Hunt, a local nurse with Novant Hemby Children’s Hospital, told Channel 9 that the hospital is at full capacity because of the large volume of children with respiratory viruses.

Hunt recommends everyone wash their hands frequently, wear a mask, and don’t hesitate to call your doctor if your kids or an older relative get sick.

