Ceiling collapses onto woman in senior living complex

CHARLOTTE — A couple living in Uptown says their ceiling has been leaking for months. On Saturday, the leak caused the ceiling to fall through onto one of their heads.

Ishaq Rashid and his wife Sarah live at Poplar Grove, a senior living complex in Uptown. Rashid says despite reporting the water leakage to management, there was no resolution.

“The leakage been going on ever since the pandemic. You know there was a little spot. It started peeling,” said Rashid.

He says the water leakage led to the ceiling collapsing on Sarah’s head on Saturday.

“I heard some noise, and she came running out saying she got hit in the head,” he explained. “The ceiling had fell.”

Rashid said she’s been in the hospital since then, with pain in her head and legs.

Channel 9′s Almiya White reached out to the management team who said the leakage was due to an HVAC drain line filling up from the unit above, causing condensation.

Rashid said water is still leaking, and as water fills up the bucket he placed underneath it, it began to smell.

“Now we have to live here with a hole in the ceiling and it smells. No one is doing anything about it. It doesn’t feel like a home. We don’t live like this.”

PK Management told Channel 9 they plan to have the ceiling repaired in a week. Until then, they arranged a hotel for the Rashids.

(WATCH: ‘I need a home’: Woman faces eviction after apartment ceiling collapse)

‘I need a home’: Woman faces eviction after apartment ceiling collapse

©2023 Cox Media Group