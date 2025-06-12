Celebrity-backed fitness chain coming here

CHARLOTTE — A Jennifer Aniston-backed fitness concept has inked a deal for Dilworth.

Pvolve plans to open a 1,900-square-foot, luxury fitness studio at The Seventeen Hundred on East this fall. That $165 million project is at 1701 East Blvd.

“Pvolve is a workout that checks all the boxes. We combine the mobility and flexibility of yoga, we have the core strength of Pilates and the muscle building of weight lifting,” says Mariana Lim, franchise owner.

Lim, a Brazil native, has always been passionate about fitness. She discovered Pvolve after three friends reached out to her saying Charlotte needed the concept to come to town.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Fitness, research organizations partner to find cure for Type 1 diabetes

Fitness, research organizations partner to find cure for Type 1 diabetes

©2025 Cox Media Group