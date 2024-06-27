Local

Celebrity chef’s SouthPark restaurant ramps up hiring

By Charlotte Business Journal

Bobby Flay's Crunchburger is his signature dish at Bobby's Burgers. (BOBBY'S BURGERS BY BOBBY FLAY)

CHARLOTTE — Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is on track to open in SouthPark within the next month.

Finishing touches are being put on the 3,000-square-foot restaurant at The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex at 6000 and 6100 Fairview Road.

It will be the flagship restaurant for the celebrity chef’s burgeoning burger brand, housing a 40-seat dining room, its headquarters and an Innovation Center for research and development.

