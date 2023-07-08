Changes ahead for Plaza Midwood building with nearly $2M investment

CHARLOTTE — Work to transform The Long Room into a premier event venue is underway. That 2,800-square-foot space is at 1111 Central Ave. — formerly the Nestlewood Realty offices.

It is targeting a September opening.

Charlotte-based professional performing artist Matthew Seneca and former Charlotte Ballet principal dancer Sarah Hayes Harkins are behind that business. “I can’t think of a more perfect way to continue my career as a creative artist, with so many possibilities and directions that it could go,” Harkins says.

She describes The Long Room as a safe space for artists of all types and walks of life.

Seneca purchased the building for $1.4 million, and they invested another $500,000 into renovating the space.

