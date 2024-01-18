Changes for mountain schools announced due to snow, ice conditions

NORTH CAROLINA — Changes to several schedules for school districts in the mountains have been announced for Thursday morning.

Schools in Avery County will be closed due to ice-covered roads and overall snowy conditions. Teachers, however, will have an optional workday.

Ashe County schools will also be closed, and teachers will have an optional workday as well.

Schools in Watagua County will be operating on an inclement weather remote learning day. Teachers and staff will have the option to work remotely or at the school on a two-hour delay.

